Cardi B Stole the Show at Carnival in a Nude Bedazzled Jumpsuit and Sparkly Heels

Cardi B hit the stage for a special performance at Carnival in Trinidad last night. The star was all smiles, even after her show, as she took to Instagram to share how excited she was for the chance to meet popular Trinidadian soco singer Machel Montano.

Given all the excitement, it was no surprise that Cardi donned a standout look and went all-out for the event. She wore a nude bedazzled jumpsuit that glistened no matter where you were sitting at the celebration. To add extra shine to her sparkly semisheer outfit, she looked to her shoes for help.

The rapper opted for metallic crystal-embellished heeled sandals that we couldn’t get over. If you want to bring her dazzling shoe style to your day-to-day wardrobe, we recommend starting simple with a more laid-back option such as the Sam Edelman pair below we found online.

Lucky for you, the look-alike pumps are priced at only $99.95, and you really can’t go wrong with that affordable number. Feel to even grab more than one pair, as the shoe comes in several different colors. Plus, the open-toed Stuart Weitzman nudist-inspired design elongates the leg and flatters any figure.

Sam Edelman Ariella Sandal $99.95

