Cardi B Sparkles With Bedazzled Pumps and an Edgy Dress

Cardi B wore a knockout Christian Siriano look on Monday, and she loved it so much that the rapper decided to revisit it today on Instagram. She took part in Thursday’s throwback tradition by sharing the same photo of herself in the bold tulle minidress, and we have to say, it was even better the second time around.

The star had on silver earrings and rings but kept her chest bare and let the focus be on the dress’ flattering plunging V-neckline along with its head-turning three-tiered bottom. To make her outfit stand out even more, Cardi opted for matching bedazzled pumps.

Though we’re obsessed with the way Cardi styled her heels, it’s unclear whether they can be incorporated into officewear or daily style. For those hoping to make her footwear decision more wearable, we picked out velvet heels from Barneys in the same hue without all the embellishments. Now you can have the best of both worlds for $295, which is a pretty solid deal.

Don’t forget, the rapper also has her Coachella debut coming up, so stay tuned to see what fashion inspiration she shares with us this spring.

