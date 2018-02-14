Blake Lively Wins Valentine’s Day With Her Louboutin Heart Heels

Today is Valentine’s Day, and it falls right in the middle of New York Fashion Week this year. Considering how much Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, love to celebrate holidays, leave it to the actress to get into the spirit of things right on the runway.

The blonde attended the Michael Kors fashion show this morning wearing a gorgeous patent leather red trench coat, but what pushed her sweet look over the top were her shoes: a pair of Christian Louboutin heart heels made for the special day.

Blake Lively attends Michael Kors’ NYFW show. Rex Shutterstock

Lively’s leather pumps are mostly sold out, but The Real Real is offering a pair in good condition for the discounted price of $327. Why not ditch any plans you may have and just race straight home before you miss out on this deal?

Her 4.5-inch shoes have the heart sewn on at the point with exposed stitching — they’re almost too good to be true. Plus, if you buy them today, we suggest rocking them on a fancy night out this weekend. The only thing missing from the star’s look was her red hair from last month, which matched perfectly the French fashion house’s signature red bottoms.

Scroll through below for a closer look and see it all for yourself.

Buy: Christian Louboutin Doracora Pumps $327 buy it

