Beyoncé Wore Sandals from this Up-and-Coming Designer for Miami Dinner Date with Jay-Z

While Beyoncé is known to love her Jimmy Choos, Christian Louboutins and shoes from other top designers like Giuseppe Zanotti and Gianvito Rossi, the “Formation” singer was spotted sporting a newer brand for a dinner date with Jay-Z in Miami earlier this week.

Photographed outside Mandolin restaurant with friends Thursday night, the mom of three showed off a bold look, from her skin-tight black minidress paired with black velvet embellished sandals by Mercedes Castillo to her knee-length braids.

Meanwhile, the “4:44” rapper complemented Beyoncé‘s ensemble by rocking an all-black outfit of his own, complete with black and white Puma sneakers.

The 36-year-old Grammy-award winning artist further accessorized her outfit with geometric statement earrings and a simple clutch bag, but all eyes were on her heeled sandals featuring Castillo’s signature fanned petal detail.

Sitting atop a triangular stacked heel, the Brazilian-made style from the former Tory Burch designer is simple yet eye-catching. Former “Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale opted for the same Olenna sandal for the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic this summer.

The Spanish-born designer debuted her spring ’17 collection in partnership with Camuto Group last year.

