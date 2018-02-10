Beyoncé Wore Sandals from this Up-and-Coming Designer for Miami Dinner Date with Jay-Z

By /
beyonce, christmas eve, alexander wang fishnet
Beyoncé on Christmas Eve.
Beyonce.com

While Beyoncé is known to love her Jimmy Choos, Christian Louboutins and shoes from other top designers like Giuseppe Zanotti and Gianvito Rossi, the “Formation” singer was spotted sporting a newer brand for a dinner date with Jay-Z in Miami earlier this week.

Photographed outside Mandolin restaurant with friends Thursday night, the mom of three showed off a bold look, from her skin-tight black minidress paired with black velvet embellished sandals by Mercedes Castillo to her knee-length braids.

Meanwhile, the “4:44” rapper complemented Beyoncé‘s ensemble by rocking an all-black outfit of his own, complete with black and white Puma sneakers.

Beyoncé & JAY-Z out in Miami – Feb. 8 📸: Backgird

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

The 36-year-old Grammy-award winning artist further accessorized her outfit with geometric statement earrings and a simple clutch bag, but all eyes were on her heeled sandals featuring Castillo’s signature fanned petal detail.

Sitting atop a triangular stacked heel, the Brazilian-made style from the former Tory Burch designer is simple yet eye-catching. Former “Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale opted for the same Olenna sandal for the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic this summer.

The Spanish-born designer debuted her spring ’17 collection in partnership with Camuto Group last year.

Shop the look.

MERCEDES CASTILLO Olenna Sandal

Buy: Mercedes Castillo Olenna Sandal $495
buy it

 

Want more?

Beyonce Wears YSL Pumps in Jay-Z’s ’90s-Inspired ‘Family Feud’ Music Video

Beyonce Does High-Low Dressing in $165 Dress & Designer Sandals at Diamond Ball With Jay Z