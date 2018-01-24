Beyoncé Makes the Case for the Clear-Shoe Trend

Date night is no ordinary affair for Beyoncé and Jay Z. They never cease to amaze us with their style, as the couple always dresses up for the romantic occasion.
Last night, they went out to a restaurant in Hollywood wearing coordinating looks that instantly caught our attention. Bey slipped on a form-fitting midlength LBD and layered an edgy leather jacket on top. While that sounds like pretty standard going-out attire, the music and style icon stepped things up with her accessories. She opted for blush pink sunglasses, a complementing handbag and a glittery pair of black slingback heels we can’t look away from.
Her Swarovski-embellished Tom Ford clear shoes — a big trend of 2018 — are the treasure we’ve been waiting for. Plus, we love how flattering and leg-lengthening the transparent design is. Even though they’re priced at $1,250, we guarantee the on-trend pumps are worth it.
Jay Z, on the other hand decided to keep things more casual with a black track jacket, a matching hat, dark jeans and sneakers, but we applaud the two stars for coordinating their colors — whether it was intentional or not. We’re only a few days away from music’s biggest night, so we wonder if we’ll be seeing more matching from them at the Grammys.
Want more?
Beyoncé is Now Part of the $10,000 YSL Crystal Boot Club
Beyoncé’s Festive Holiday Look: A Nina Ricci Feather Dress And Matching Silver Pumps