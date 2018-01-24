Beyoncé Makes the Case for the Clear-Shoe Trend

Date night is no ordinary affair for Beyoncé and Jay Z. They never cease to amaze us with their style, as the couple always dresses up for the romantic occasion.

Last night, they went out to a restaurant in Hollywood wearing coordinating looks that instantly caught our attention. Bey slipped on a form-fitting midlength LBD and layered an edgy leather jacket on top. While that sounds like pretty standard going-out attire, the music and style icon stepped things up with her accessories. She opted for blush pink sunglasses, a complementing handbag and a glittery pair of black slingback heels we can’t look away from.

Her Swarovski-embellished Tom Ford clear shoes — a big trend of 2018 — are the treasure we’ve been waiting for. Plus, we love how flattering and leg-lengthening the transparent design is. Even though they’re priced at $1,250, we guarantee the on-trend pumps are worth it.