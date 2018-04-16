Check Out the New FN!

7 Best Women’s Spring Shoe Deals at Nordstrom.com Now

By Nikara Johns
Charles David Royale Sandal
Charles David platform sandal.
Nordstrom online is offering up some of the hottest shoe trends for spring, such as yellow hues and mules, and you certainly don’t have to pay full price for them. The retailer has deals on J.Crew, Stuart Weitzman, Via Spiga and more. See the best shoe sales available now, just in time for spring.

1. Sarto by Franco Sarto Sala Sandal

At 25 percent off, these block-heeled slide sandals in white are a chic addition to  any spring or summer ensemble.


2.  J.Crew Sophia Mule

Low-heeled mules by J.Crew are a spring essential, and they are currently 20 percent off.


3. Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Ankle-strap Sandal

A version of Stuart Weitzman’s signature Nudist sandal, the Nudistsong has a slightly lower heel height. At Nordstrom, the ankle-strap sandal is available in powder blue and is 40 percent off.


4. Tony Bianco Henri Cross Strap Sandal

Tony Bianco’s slingback sandals are offered in both black and caramel nubuck at 20 percent off.


5. Mercedes Castillo Carlein Slide Sandal

Mercedes Castillo slides scream spring in this mustard leather style. At 33 percent off, these spring shoes are a must-have.


6. Via Spiga Faxon Ankle Strap Sandal

Add more color to your spring wardrobe with Via Spiga’s patent leather sandals in sorbet pink. The architectural heel is an update to the simple sandal silhouette, and the shoes are on sale for 40 percent off.


7. Charles David Royale Sandal

This chunky platform from Charles David will give you height and comfort at the same time, thanks to a block heel. At 20 percent off, the sandals are decorated in coral suede with floral embellishments.


