Believe it or not, winter is coming to an end, and frankly, there is simply no better way to ring in a new season than by bargain hunting for products that need to be moved out to make space for new ones. In fact, Nordstrom Rack is having a huge sale right now that you shouldn’t miss.

Running through April 1, the fashion retailer’s first Clear the Rack sale of the spring season features plenty of marked-down fashion, including a selection of fabulous shoes.

Shop these must-haves below.

1. Ugg Celia Sandal

Originally priced at $130, you can now get your comfort on in these Ugg mule cut-out sandals featuring a stacked heel and a warm tan suede upper for just under $90.

2. Topshop Bon Bon Satin Sock Bootie

Channel Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are often seen in these pointy satin sock-inspired booties courtesy of Topshop, now on sale for more than 50 percent off.

3. Lucky Brand Ravynn Block Heel Bootie

Marked down from $139 to just $55, these chunky block-heeled Lucky Brand ankle booties are a steal.

4. Steve Madden Glory Platform Sandal

Amp up any outfit this season with these platform sandals, embellished with stars and sparkly beads and black satin material, that have been slashed more than 50 percent off from former FN cover star Steve Madden.

5. Stuart Weitzman Decorslide Embellished Sandal

Keeping with the embellished theme, slide into these neutral-toned sandals boasting a standout faux pearl and rhinestone embellished vamp. From Stuart Weitzman, you can cop these at 70 percent off right now.

6. Calvin Klein Florine Patent Leather Monk Strap Boot

Originally retailing for $179, these chic patent leather buckled ankle boots by Calvin Klein are now available for less than $65.

7. Kendall & Kylie Anabel II Knit Over-the-Knee Boot

At 65 percent off, you’re not going to want to miss out on grabbing a pair of these sultry black knit over-the-knee boots by Kendall & Kylie.

8. Splendid Rhoda Bootie

Now for more than 50 precent off, pair Splendid’s suede nude ankle boots featuring a wraparound tie detail with jeans and a simple white T-shirt.

9. Rag & Bone Eden Sandal

Snag yourself the perfect strappy sandal this season, like this summery style courtesy of Rag & Bone. Including a jute-wrapped block heel and footbed, these are now 50 percent off.

10. Nike CK Racer

If you’re in need of a crisp new running shoe, try Nike’s smooth CK Racer, now 40 percent off.