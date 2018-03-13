4 Creative and Affordable Shoe Storage Ideas for Small Spaces

Most of us welcome the coming of warmer weather, but with the change in season comes the task of spring cleaning. This ritual typically includes the overwhelming job of sorting through last year’s wardrobe and deciding what to keep and what to donate.

While you may be happy to be reunited with your favorite flip-flops or espadrilles, they may not be easy to find after the long winter, often hidden under your bed by a season’s worth of dust bunnies. They’re only to be replaced by your coveted thigh-high boots, which are also likely to be lost in the black hole under your bed.

But help is on the way with some simple and affordable storage options that allow you to take stock of your seasonal shoe wardrobe in a flash. Here, FN has rounded up a range of storage options to keep footwear within easy reach.

1. Shoe Box 12-Pocket Under-Bed Foldable Shoe Container

This lightweight organizer can easily be moved from under the bed to the closet floor and folded to store away.

2. ClosetMaid Stackable 15-Unit Organizer

This sturdy shelving unit holds 15 pairs of shoes, allowing for easy access. Buy more than one and stack them for extra storage.

3. Wall-Mounted Shoe Rack

These colorful individual shoe racks are easy to mount on a closet wall or door with an adhesive strip. Just allow 24 hours before placing shoes.

4. Whitmor Over-the-Door Shoe Shelves

It doesn’t take much elbow grease to mount this multipair shoe rack made of breathable fabric over a closet or bedroom door for easy viewing and access.

