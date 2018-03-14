7 Best Shoes to Shop for Prom ’18: Sparkly Sandals, Comfy Block Heels & More

It’s that time of the year again. Easter is right around the corner (which happens to coincide with April Fool’s day this year) and before we know it, prom season will be in full force.

High schoolers will be searching for that perfect dress or tux, or perhaps a jumpsuit for that special night and naturally, finding the perfect shoes to go with the aforementioned is crucial. That said, scroll through FN’s picks for the best heeled shoes to shop for prom ’18.

1. Vince Camuto Corlina Ankle Strap Sandal

Try the clear shoe trend this spring with these sandals from Vince Camuto featuring a transparent toe strap and a nude leather upper.

2. Betsey Johnson Women’s Juliette Heeled Sandal

For less than $40, cop these glittery Betsey Johnson heels boasting a sultry caged silhouette.

3. Steve Madden Landen Ankle Strap Sandal

Stand out in these eye-popping candy pink patent leather sandals from FN cover star Steve Madden.