7 Best Shoes to Shop for Prom ’18: Sparkly Sandals, Comfy Block Heels & More

It’s that time of the year again. Easter is right around the corner (which happens to coincide with April Fool’s day this year) and before we know it, prom season will be in full force.

High schoolers will be searching for that perfect dress or tux, or perhaps a jumpsuit for that special night and naturally, finding the perfect shoes to go with the aforementioned is crucial. That said, scroll through FN’s picks for the best heeled shoes to shop for prom ’18.

1. Vince Camuto Corlina Ankle Strap Sandal

Try the clear shoe trend this spring with these sandals from Vince Camuto featuring a transparent toe strap and a nude leather upper.

2. Betsey Johnson Women’s Juliette Heeled Sandal

For less than $40, cop these glittery Betsey Johnson heels boasting a sultry caged silhouette.

3. Steve Madden Landen Ankle Strap Sandal

Stand out in these eye-popping candy pink patent leather sandals from FN cover star Steve Madden.

4. Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandal

For a more subtle pink shoe option, Stuart Weitzman’s slinky celeb-favorite Nudistsong sandals complete with a blush velvet upper are 40% off right now.

5. Ganni Sabine Leather Slingback Pumps

Make a statement in these head-turning white pointed leather kitten heel slingback pumps featuring a bow detailing.

6. Badgley Mischka Jewel Carver Dress Sandal

Bring the bling to the dance floor at prom with these sparkling T-strap jewel-embellished sandals boasting a chunky glittering block heel.

7. Kate Spade New York Franklin Sandal

The peep-toe silhouette on these shimmering sandals courtesy of Kate Spade New York is a no-fail choice for the occasion.

