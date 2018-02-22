The 5 Best Men’s Shoes You Can Wear Comfortably All Day Long for Spring ’18

Last fall, FN broke down the best men’s shoes you can wear for prolonged periods of time without discomfort. And for spring ’18, we’ve given the shoppable list a refresh with new styles that will get you through the day comfortably.

The main things you’ll want to prioritize when it comes to all-day footwear are ample cushioning and high levels of breathability. The former is necessary for long-lasting support, while the latter will keep your feet from getting too sweaty.

1. Cole Haan Grandmotion Woven

The Grandmotion Woven from Cole Haan is breathable, lightweight and supportive thanks to a combination of the brand’s Grandmotion and Stitchlite technologies.

Cole Haan Grandmotion Woven. Cole Haan

2. Nike Zoom Fly

Inspired by Nike’s ZoomX-equipped Vaporfly Elite sneakers, this takedown version might not be quite as advanced as the original, but it’s got everything you need to stay comfy all day.

Nike Zoom Fly. Nike

3. Clarks PrivolutionLo

Clark’s PrivolutionLo is as comfortable as it is unique. Although it’s not the most breathable style on the list, the shoe’s flexible unlined upper and EVA midsole are a solid pairing — and it doesn’t hurt that it looks damn good, too.

Clarks PrivolutionLo. Clarks

4. Teva Arrowood WP

If you’re going to be spending your day outdoors, consider Teva’s Arrowood WP. No matter how unpredictable the terrain may be, this waterproof style is breathable and well-cushioned.

Teva Arrowood WP. Zappos

5. Ecco Aquet

The thick rubber sole and Fluidflow technology of Ecco’s Aquet will help prevent your feet from getting sore, but it’s the ventilated upper on this style that really saves the day.

Ecco Aquet. Nordstrom

