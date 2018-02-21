The Best Men’s Shoes on Sale at Saks Fifth Avenue

With spring on the horizon, retailers are clearing out their e-commerce inventories to make room for new product. But before you get too excited about the upcoming styles, be sure to take advantage on some of the end-of-season sales taking place.

Saks Fifth Avenue is known for stocking an assortment of high-end men’s shoes, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend an arm and a leg to get them. The retailer has hundreds of discounted options available now, and we’ve combed through the pages to bring you the best.

Upgrade your wardrobe for less with these picks below.

1. Prada Velvet Low-Top Sneakers

At a glance, Prada’s Velvet Low-Top sneakers may appear rather modest, but take a closer look and you’ll see the shoe’s luxe velvet construction.

Prada Velvet Low-Top Sneakers. Saks Fifth Avenue

2. Y-3 Yohji Run Sneakers

Y-3’s premium take on Adidas’ popular Boost running sneakers is down from $290 and can be picked up now for the price of a standard Adidas shoe.

Y-3 Yohji Run Sneakers. Saks Fifth Avenue

3. Maison Margiela Zip Front Leather Boots

At a normal retail price of $1,160, Maison Margiela’s Zip Front Leather Boots may be the biggest bang for your buck on the list. It’s not often that this kind of a deal comes around on the brand’s footwear, so don’t wait too long if you’re considering these.

Maison Margiela Zip Front Leather Boots. Saks Fifth Avenue

4. Stella McCartney Leather Chelsea Boots

If you’re looking for the perfect pair of Chelsea boots to add to your closet, Stella McCartney’s red leather look is worth considering — especially at a discount.

Stella McCartney Leather Chelsea Boots. Saks Fifth Avenue

5. Givenchy Canvas Star Combat Boots

With the look of a high-top sneaker but the ruggedness of a combat boot, Givenchy’s military-inspired Canvas Star boots are a durable designer choice for 50 percent off.

Givenchy Canvas Star Combat Boots. Saks Fifth Avenue

