Why Golf Shoes Might Be Worth Investing in, Whether You Play or Not

Wearing comfortable and durable golf shoes can make all the difference when a PGA Tour card is on the line, especially when you have to play for four days in the rain. Athletes competed in the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic this week, the PGA’s 2018 Web.com Tour season opener, and while the area is envied for its sunny skies, the weather wasn’t exactly on their side during the tournament.

A poolside view. Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Spontaneous downpours aside, golfers who participated in the event still got the chance to play on one of the most beautiful award-winning courses of all time. All four rounds took place on Sandals Resorts‘ 18-hole championship course designed by the legendary Greg Norman, so there’s no doubt it’s a hole in one.

Sungjae Im hits a winning shot. Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Even though Steph Curry didn’t make it back out for the tour this year, there was no shortage of talent on the roster. In fact, the tournament winner was 19-year-old rising star Sungjae Im from South Korea — who became the second-youngest golfer to ever win a Web.com event. He missed the mark by just two months as he followed in the footsteps of former world No. 1 player Jason Day.

Golfers at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic. Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

The best part? Footwear News was onsite for it all, and while the tournament was going on, there was a whole other shoe game making it on the green. On top of style, these golfers prioritized the practicality of their kicks. From spikeless shoes that double as lightweight trainers to an extremely waterproof exterior, scroll through for some of the most wearable golf shoes ever (whether you play the game or not).

