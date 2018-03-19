8 Clear Shoes to Prepare for Spring’s Transparent Takeover

Letting people see the shoes you’re wearing — who does that anymore? The nude dressing trend has trickled down to footwear by way of clear shoes, which is clearly evidenced by recent collections from major labels like Chanel and Jimmy Choo x Off-White.

As spring approaches, why not join the translucent trend? A range of brands including Gianvito Rossi, Yeezy and Kendall + Kylie are all heavily invested in the style, and there are a vault of options to select from this season.

Kendall + Kylie Enya Heel

Clear with a hint of nude, the Enya heel features two trends at once knocked out by the Jenner girls. It’s not necessarily surprising, though, given that older sis Kim Kardashian is often credited with popularizing both neutral, monochrome dressing and see-through shoes.

Raye Alto Sandal

Featuring a buckle closure along the ankle, the style is dominated by a Lucite heel. A tan footbed keeps the shoe in line with the same aesthetic as other chic counterparts of the season.

Kendall + Kylie Haven Bootie

The Jenner sisters strike again, this time with a bootie. While on one hand, the boots scream “sweaty feet,” on the other, it’s hard to deny their futuristic appeal.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Martina Sandals

Now, this is what seems to be a sensible clear shoe — mule silhouette that’s in tune with what’s hot now and makes the Perspex and patent leather combination look fairly breathable.

Neous Clear Opus PVC Sandals

Neous brings an artistic touch to the trend with its Opus PVC sandals. The rounded ball heel is the perfect distraction from the invisibility of the toe box.

Yeezy Season 6 Transparent Sandals

As with Kendall + Kylie, it was almost necessary that Yeezy offer an array of transparent shoes (considering he’s married to the trendsetter herself and all). The label has styles available from Seasons 5 and 6, including these camel-colored and clear sandals.

Gianvito Rossi PVC Pumps

Who knew that Plexi leather and PVC were the perfect combination? Apparently Gianvito Rossi, whose color-block pumps are desk-to-dinner-ready.

Christian Louboutin Nosy PVC Pumps

Would the trend be complete without the ubiquitous “red bottoms” in on it? Instead of wondering, let’s accept that Christian Louboutin has, in fact, graced the shoe world with an option that’s complete with studs for an edgier look.