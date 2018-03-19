8 Clear Shoes to Prepare for Spring’s Transparent Takeover

By /
clear shoe trend, yeezy season 6,
(L-R): Clear shoes from Yeezy Season 6, Kendall + Kylie and Raye.
Courtesy of revolve.com

Letting people see the shoes you’re wearing — who does that anymore? The nude dressing trend has trickled down to footwear by way of clear shoes, which is clearly evidenced by recent collections from major labels like Chanel and Jimmy Choo x Off-White.

As spring approaches, why not join the translucent trend? A range of brands including Gianvito Rossi, Yeezy and Kendall + Kylie are all heavily invested in the style, and there are a vault of options to select from this season.

Kendall + Kylie Enya Heel

Clear with a hint of nude, the Enya heel features two trends at once knocked out by the Jenner girls. It’s not necessarily surprising, though, given that older sis Kim Kardashian is often credited with popularizing both neutral, monochrome dressing and see-through shoes.

clear shoe trend, pvc heels

Buy: Kendall + Kylie Enya Heel $130
buy it

Raye Alto Sandal

Featuring a buckle closure along the ankle, the style is dominated by a Lucite heel. A tan footbed keeps the shoe in line with the same aesthetic as other chic counterparts of the season.

clear shoe trend, pvc heels

Buy: Raye Alto Sandal $148
buy it

Kendall + Kylie Haven Bootie

The Jenner sisters strike again, this time with a bootie. While on one hand, the boots scream “sweaty feet,” on the other, it’s hard to deny their futuristic appeal.

clear shoe trend, pvc heels

Buy: Kendall + Kylie Haven Bootie $178
buy it

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Martina Sandals

Now, this is what seems to be a sensible clear shoe — mule silhouette that’s in tune with what’s hot now and makes the Perspex and patent leather combination look fairly breathable.

clear shoe trend, pvc heels

Buy: Maryam Nassir Zadeh Martina Clear Slide Sandals $440
buy it

Neous Clear Opus PVC Sandals

Neous brings an artistic touch to the trend with its Opus PVC sandals. The rounded ball heel is the perfect distraction from the invisibility of the toe box.

clear shoe trend, pvc heels

Buy: Neous Clear Opus PVC Sandals $512
buy it

 

Yeezy Season 6 Transparent Sandals

As with Kendall + Kylie, it was almost necessary that Yeezy offer an array of transparent shoes (considering he’s married to the trendsetter herself and all). The label has styles available from Seasons 5 and 6, including these camel-colored and clear sandals.

clear shoe trend, pvc heels

Buy: Yeezy Season 6 Transparent Sandals $650
buy it

Gianvito Rossi PVC Pumps

Who knew that Plexi leather and PVC were the perfect combination? Apparently Gianvito Rossi, whose color-block pumps are desk-to-dinner-ready.

clear shoe trend, pvc heels

Buy: Gianvito Rossi Plexi Leather & PVC Pumps $795
buy it

Christian Louboutin Nosy PVC Pumps

Would the trend be complete without the ubiquitous “red bottoms” in on it? Instead of wondering, let’s accept that Christian Louboutin has, in fact, graced the shoe world with an option that’s complete with studs for an edgier look.

clear shoe trend, pvc heels

Buy: Christian Louboutin Nosy Spikes Leather & PVC Pumps $845
buy it