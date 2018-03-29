You’ve Never Seen Anything Like Bella Thorne’s Monster 6-Inch Metallic Platforms

Bella Thorne has been doing a ton of press lately for her newest movie “Midnight Sun” with Patrick Schwarzenegger, which means she’s had plenty of style inspiration to share.

On Monday, she grabbed her fans’ attention on Instagram with a look at herself in a dressing room. The star donned an all-black suit that she wore with a multi-colored semi-sheer corset top and the fiercest metallic platform pumps that took her outfit to great heights.

Best awkward hand modeling goes to…. A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 25, 2018 at 1:26pm PDT

Thorne’s Italian-made shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti featured a knotted front strap along with enormous heels that are nearly 6 inches. The patent leather was extra shiny, giving her black ensemble much-needed sparkle.

For those who think her heels look familiar, that’s because they are; Thorne wore them to last year’s Jingle Ball and it’s great to see them back on her feet.

If you want to add them to your closet, the statement shoe is still available on the retailer’s website for $845. Given how much heel height you get, it’s worth the investment.

Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Barbra Sandals $845 Buy it

