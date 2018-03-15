Bella Thorne Is Red-Hot In Skintight Pants With Sky-High Platforms

Bella Thorne knows exactly how to stand out in Hollywood and yesterday, it was with an all-red look. The actress was spotted leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in L.A. rocking a bright head-turning apple colored ensemble you won’t forget.

She had on a bold peplum blazer that was held together by a black heart belt, matching skintight pants, and the highest peep-toe platform shoes we can’t keep our eyes off of. Between all the popular Millennial Pink and metallic outfits we’ve been seeing a lot of lately, it’s refreshing to see Thorne mixing things up.

Bella Thorne is the woman in Red as she arrives at the Four Seasons Hotel in L.A. Splash News

Her shoes were the true highlight of her look and what made them even better is all the support they appear to have given her. The pumps’ elevated platform and block heel gave the star the ability to gracefully walk out of the luxury hotel and the paparazzi shots prove that.

There’s no doubt Thorne’s red platforms would make for a solid pair of shoes for a night on the town, so we took the liberty of finding you an affordable alternative online. Chinese Laundry’s comfortable 4-inch heels are priced at $57.47, and we guarantee they’ll have you staying out all night long. Though we didn’t catch where Thorne was going after she left the Four Seasons, we can’t help but wonder if she ended up painting the town red in her attire.

Buy: Chinese Laundry Theresa Sandals $57.47 buy it

Want more?

Bella Thorne Shows Off Her Abs, Embraces Body Confidence in This Sheer Crop Top With Trendy Platforms