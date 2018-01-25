Bella Hadid’s Shoes Have Us Dreaming of Spring

Spring will be here before you know it and Bella Hadid is already transitioning her wardrobe into the next season. The star was spotted wearing a chic black and white look today between shows in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Bella styled a black turtleneck sweater with a matching leather jacket and pants, but her delicate heels will bring you thoughts of the sun. The model’s off-duty footwear of choice was a pair of two-tone leather Prada slingbacks that would go perfectly with all your warm-weather dresses. That may be a strong juxtaposition to the dark look she wore them with in the City of Light, but at least it’s proof they go with everything.

Bella Hadid wears black and white slingback heels in Paris. Rex Shutterstock

Her heels also have a hint of millennial pink, also known as her sister Gigi’s go-to color, so perhaps we’ll soon be seeing it on her, too. Either way, Bella has proven that slingbacks are back. The kitten heels are low at 2.5 inches and the hook is designed in a way that makes them super easy to put on. It’s also a quick and easy way to look polished without being over the top. Get a closer look at the shoes below and shop the exact pair for yourself.

