These Allbirds Styles Celebrate Earth Day With Naturally Dyed Looks

Allbirds, known for its collection of nature-minded footwear made from merino wool, is furthering its commitment to sustainable products with today’s online launch of a limited-series collection in celebration of Earth Day on April 22.

The brand is releasing a range of three unisex wool shoes naturally dyed with plants and roots. One new color will be released today and another on Thursday. The colors will vary slightly, typical when hand dying with natural pigments, making each pair unique.

The Earth Day collection is available in Sea, a light blue taken from indigo; Sunset, a mauve derived from the Asian madder root; and Sunshine, a light yellow from the Japanese pagoda flower. The shoes will be sold exclusively online and retail for $95. The single style is based on Allbirds’ signature Wool Runner — the first to hit the market when the brand launched. Since then, the company has added the Wool Lounger, a slip-on style, in addition to a companion collection for kids.

Allbirds Sea style in light blue. CREDIT: Courtesy of brrand

More recently, Allbirds expanded its product offering with the launch of a duo of looks made of sustainably harvested eucalyptus pulp.

For those who prefer a touch-and-feel shopping experience, Allbirds also operates stores in San Francisco and New York.

