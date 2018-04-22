Shop 8 Best Spring Shoes on Net-a-Porter.com Now

Looking to refresh your closet this spring? Start with your shoes.

Net-a-porter.com offers luxury labels and exclusive styles that you can only get there. So splurge on mules, slides and sandals and you’ll be heading into summer with shoes only a handful of people have.

Here are eight of the most standout spring styles available now.

1. Gianvito Rossi 85 Suede Mules

Your spring can be pretty in pink with these exclusive pastel Gianvito Rossi mules. Match with a sundress or pair with lightwashed denim, and these pointed toe and high-cut vamp shoes will surely make your ensemble seriously stylish.





2. Tabitha Simmons Reyner Crystal-Embellished Denim Mules

These mules were especially made for the e-tailer in a light-blue denim. Featuring Tabitha Simmons’ signature crossover straps and a crystal-embellished buckle, they standout best when paired with dark jeans.





3. Mansur Gavriel Leather Mules

Brighten up any outfit with these simple and classic block-heeled slides from Mansur Gavriel.





4. Paul Andrew Serra Studded Plexi Slingback Pumps

Only available at Net-a-porter.com, Paul Andrew’s Serra slingbacks are a statement shoe. Designed with clear plexi and topped with silver studs, the pumps make noise with a fuchsia satin heel and trim.





5. Aquazzura Seduction PVC and Suede Pumps

Designer Edgardo Osorio crafted a collection just for the online retailer that puts pvc front and center.





6. Fendi Logo-Jacquard Stretch-Mesh Sandals

Fill your ’90s logo craving with Fendi’s new FF collection, exclusively available on Net-a-porter.com now.





7. Altuzarra Pont Lace-Up Leather Sandals

Go gladiator this season with Altuzarra’s leather lace-up sandals. Get the exclusive in camel or opt for black, which is also available online now.





8. Ancient Greek Sandals Desmos Leather Slides

Keep your shoe game simple with classic leather slides. Ancient Greek Sandals offers sandals handcrafted by local artisans and is offered in a neutral sand leather.





