5 Discounted Men’s Shoes That Are Actually Worth Buying

Just because a pair of shoes are on sale doesn’t necessarily mean they’re worth buying.
It can be easy to get sucked into the temptation of slashed prices — it happens to the best of us — but with a discerning eye, you can take advantage of deals on items you’ll actually wear instead of stuff that will get stashed in the back of your closet.
See what we mean by shopping our picks for the top discounted men’s shoes available now that are actually worth buying.
1. Clarks Desert Boot
Clarks’ Desert Boot is inspired by crepe-soled boots worn by British officers during World War II, and it’s gone on to become a menswear staple. This dark gray suede and gum rubber style is on sale from its original tag of $140.
2. Off-White Hiking Boots
Even Virgil Abloh’s popular Off-White footwear can be found on sale, if you know where to look. This style is down 64 percent from $865.
3. Lanvin Croc-Embossed Leather Sneakers
Flashy yet restrained, Lanvin’s croc-embossed leather sneakers retail for $580, but can be had for over half-off from the link below.
4. Cole Haan Colton Chukka Boot
If you’re looking to switch things up from your everyday look, Cole Haan’s red-accented Colton chukka is on sale for up to 50 percent off.
5. Maison Margiela MM1 Suede Sneakers
Wheat-colored sneakers are everywhere this season, but it’s hard to top this retro-inspired MM1 look from Maison Margiela.
Want more?
The Best Retro Sneakers That Don’t Look Retro
The Best Sneaker Releases to Shop This Week
The 5 Best Men’s Pants That Look Great With Sneakers