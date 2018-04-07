7 Best Women’s Sandal Sales at Zappos.com Now

Just because spring is here and summer is around the corner, doesn’t mean you should have to pay for new sandals at full price. You can find trend-worthy styles and top brands with major discounts all on Zappos.com.

Espadrilles, slides and gladiator sandals are on sale now. Here are our top picks.

1. Chinese Laundry Sammy Slides

Kick off spring when the weather is still cool with these Chinese Laundry block-heel suede slip-ons. In pale pink, the shoe is an easy neutral to pair with a flowy dress or a pair of light-washed jeans, and they are 30 percent off.





2. Sam Edelman Gemma Sandals

Sam Edelman’s popular gladitor sandals, seen in snake leather are 30 percent off, and will surely perfect a summer ensemble or music festival outfit.





3. Tory Burch Miller Flip Flops

Bring a pop of color to your spring ensembles with Tory Burch’s signature logo flip flops in a metallic purple, now 28 percent off.





4. Marc Fisher LTD Adalyn Espadrille Wedge

Wedges are an easy go-to for summer picnics and barbecues. Here, Marc Fisher LTD’s ankle-strap espadrilles are 20 percent off.





5. Kendall + Kylie Enya Sandals

For a night out, stay on trend with Kendall + Kylie’s pvc strap stiletto heels, which are on sale for 35 percent off.





6. Clergerie Laora Slingbacks

Yellow is a popular trend this spring and why not get it on sale. Zappos is offering luxury brand Clergerie’s nappa leather slingback sandals for nearly half off.





7. Kate Spade New York Indi Slides

Take a dive into Zappos’ Luxury side and opt for Kate Spade’s denim slip on slides, which are on sale now.



