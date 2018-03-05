Tamara Mellon Celebrates Women With One-of-a-Kind Sandals

Tamara Mellon Joshua Scott

In honor of Women’s History Month — and International Women’s Day, coming up this Thursday — FN has picked a special sandal as the Shoe of the Week.

Designer Tamara Mellon has crafted a series of heels that honor the individual beauty and talent of females.

To start, Mellon collected dozens of vintage silk scarves in Los Angeles that channel a retro look with bright colors and graphic prints. She then used those scarves to outfit the Kaleidoscope, a chunky-heeled platform sandal. The result is a bold ’70s look that harks back to the early women’s movement, when Gloria Steinem and Angela Davis were shaking up the public narrative.

Tamara Mellon’s Kaleidoscope sandal, plus a vintage scarf she found in L.A. Joshua Scott

What’s more interesting about Mellon’s design is that the heels are all unique. While each scarf produces one or two pairs, the patterns on the shoes always fall in different places, making each sandal one of a kind.

Mellon said her goal was to celebrate individuality and “unapologetic” feminism.

“I believe women are complex — our identities are fluid,” she said. “Most days I’m polished, but some days I want let out my inner hippie. We defy style quizzes and algorithms. And we reserve the right to change our minds or our shoes whenever we want.”

She added, “I’ve always said that my job is to design shoes, but I care more about the women who wear them.”

The Kaleidoscope heels will go on sale on Women’s Day (March 8) at Tamaramellon.com and will be priced at $595.

