We Have No Idea How Sofía Vergara Walks in These Ridiculously High 6-Inch Heels

Whether she’s on- or offscreen, Sofía Vergara is a master at walking in high heels. No matter how tall her shoes are, she manages to walk gracefully every single time — in fact, it seems the more height there is, the more poised she is. How is that possible? We have no idea.

Just this Wednesday, the actress, when shopping on Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, Calif., instead of sporting sneakers (you know, like an ordinary human), she showed off her superhero stiletto-wearing abilities with giant gray 6-inch Saint Laurent heeled sandals.

Even though the leather pumps have an adjustable back strap for added comfort and stability, racing around a city in these shoes is no easy feat. However, her effortless confidence is the reason why we admire her style so much. Feeling inspired to walk in her shoes? Shop her Saint Laurent sandals in the white colorway, below, which retail at $925.

Want more?

Sofía Vergara Goes Completely Nude & Reveals How She’s Empowering Women Through Fashion

Sofia Vergara Got Her Shoe Stuck in a Shopping Mall Escalator Shooting a ‘Modern Family’ Scene