Sofia Richie Looks Cozy In Her Chic New Fluffy Uggs

Sofia Richie is the latest celeb to show off her love for the Ugg brand, but in a different style than you might expect.

After supporting dad Lionel Richie in Los Angeles at his Hollywood Walk of Fame handprint ceremony Wednesday, the model took to social media the following day to give the iconic shoe company a shout out.

“Lazy night at home in my uggs,” a simple caption read, along with a photo of Scott Disick’s girlfriend sporting Ugg Holly shearling sandals and not much else.

Tagging the ubiquitous brand that started with a pair of sheepskin boots, Richie posed on an armchair in bra top and underwear, as to not take any attention away from the ultra-fluffy slingback sandals in “soft ochre” on her feet.

Furthermore, days later, the 19-year-old was spotted doing some shopping in Calabasas on Saturday wearing the same cozy-looking Uggs paired with light-wash jeans and a simple black hoodie.

Richie expertly pulled the casual, low-key ensemble together with tinted Quay Strange Love sunnies and a coordinating mini black hand bag.

The style, which also comes in black, additionally includes three layers of foam cushioning in the footbed for prime comfort. To cop the look for yourself, shop below.

Want more?

Sofia Richie Will Blow Your Mind With Her High-Low Look Featuring $70 Reebok Sneakers

Sofia Richie Looks Just Like Kourtney Kardashian on a Date With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Show Off Matching Monochrome Looks and This Sneaker Trend