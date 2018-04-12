Selena Gomez’s Luxe Silvery Mule Sandals Are On Sale and More Than Half Off the Original Price Tag

In her first major public appearance since February’s Coach show at New York Fashion Week, Selena Gomez stepped out for the “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” photo call in Culver City, Calif., yesterday.

For her return to the Hollywood big-screen scene, Gomez kept things simple and springy wearing a custom nude embellished short-sleeve minidress by Miu Miu paired with silvery block heel mule sandals.

The shimmery Italian-made leather style, which complemented the details in her frock, is from New York-based footwear brand Alumnae and is on sale.

Selena Gomez doing press for "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation." CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The chic open-toed 4-inch heels are now marked down to $200 from their original price of $525. The sandals by Kari Sigerson and Eliza Axelson-Chidsey, who launched Alumnae two years ago for spring ’16, are from the label’s resort ’17 collection.

During the press day, the Coach ambassador posed with life-size animated stars of the film, in which she voices the character of Mavis, and spoke about the project with co-star Andy Samberg, who sported white Air Force 1 sneakers.

Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Lately, during the 25-year-old starlet’s free time, she’s been dressing her favorite classic Puma Basket sneakers up and down, depending on the occasion.

