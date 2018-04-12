Check Out the New FN!

Selena Gomez’s Luxe Silvery Mule Sandals Are On Sale and More Than Half Off the Original Price Tag

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, selena gomez
Selena Gomez attends a photo call for "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In her first major public appearance since February’s Coach show at New York Fashion Week, Selena Gomez stepped out for the “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” photo call in Culver City, Calif., yesterday.

For her return to the Hollywood big-screen scene, Gomez kept things simple and springy wearing a custom nude embellished short-sleeve minidress by Miu Miu paired with silvery block heel mule sandals.

The shimmery Italian-made leather style, which complemented the details in her frock, is from New York-based footwear brand Alumnae and is on sale.

Alumnae, selena gomez, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,
Selena Gomez doing press for "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The chic open-toed 4-inch heels are now marked down to $200 from their original price of $525. The sandals by Kari Sigerson  and Eliza Axelson-Chidsey, who launched Alumnae two years ago for spring ’16, are from the label’s resort ’17 collection.

During the press day, the Coach ambassador posed with life-size animated stars of the film, in which she voices the character of Mavis, and spoke about the project with co-star Andy Samberg, who sported white Air Force 1 sneakers.

selena gomez, andy samberg, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Lately, during the 25-year-old starlet’s free time, she’s been dressing her favorite classic Puma Basket sneakers up and down, depending on the occasion.

 

 

 

Alumnae Soft Block Heel Sandals in Argento

Buy: Alumnae Soft Block Heel Sandals $200
Buy it

Want more?

Selena Gomez Slips On Comfy $80 Ugg Slippers After Working Out

Selena Gomez Mixes Workwear With Athleisure in a Gray Blazer and Puma Sneakers

Alumnae’s Kari Sigerson & Eliza Axelson-Chidsey On Why Flats Are The Way Forward For Resort ’17

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad