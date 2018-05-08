Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Twirls Around in a Sensual Dress and Strappy Sandals at the Cannes Film Festival

The 2018 Cannes Film Festival is officially underway, and first up to steal the show is Victoria’s Secret angel Romee Strijd.

Today in France, the star commanded the red carpet with her supermodel moves as she twirled around at the “Everybody Knows” movie premiere. On top of her sassy spins, Strijd also got everyone’s attention with a dazzling all-metallic look that included a sparkly low-cut pleated gown and matching strappy sandals.

Unfortunately, most of Strijd’s ensemble covered up her shoes, but her sandals were spotted when she slightly lifted up her dress. There’s an affordable silver sandal alternative that resembles the pair she wore to the premiere, and it can be found online for under $100. Badgley Mischka sells a 5-inch cross-strap sandals with a 1-inch platform and light padding for extra support.

Considering it’s also wedding season, these Cannes Film Festival looks couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. Though Strijd’s stilettos may not be the best option for an outdoor occasion, they should be considered for all elegant black-tie affairs. Forgo the classic pumps and sparkle at the celebration in the following eye-catching footwear.

