Rita Ora Turned Heads With a See-Through Nightgown, Metallic Sandals and Jewels on the Red Carpet

Rita Ora made quite the statement at last night’s launch event for jeweler Lorraine Schwartz’s new The Eye Bangles collection in West Hollywood, Calif. She was accompanied by your favorite celebrities including Sofia Vergara, Blake Lively, and Heidi Klum, but all eyes were undoubtedly on the singer.

The star rocked a very revealing bold sheer lace floor-length dress, but she balanced things out by slipping on a matching duster on top. As if her look didn’t already have everyone’s attention, Ora topped off her outfit with an eye-catching pair of shiny metallic heeled sandals and stacks of complementing sparkly silver jewelry.

Rita Ora attends Lorraine Schwartz’s The Eye Bangles Collection launch in West Hollywood, Calif. Rex Shutterstock

Her pumps were similar to the Sam Edelman classics that only retail for under $100. It’s a closet essential that’s a lot more affordable than the Stuart Weitzman nudist heels, so we say you should treat yourself to more than one pair, especially if you have multiple spring or summer weddings to attend this year.

Heidi Klum (L) poses with Rita Ora. Rex Shutterstock

Whether it’s the shoe below or the exact ones Ora wore on the red carpet, the simple sandals are versatile and can be dressed up or down, which means you’ll certainly get your money’s worth no matter how much you spend. The open-toed stiletto heel is also flattering and naturally elongates your leg. If that’s not reason enough to make the purchase, we don’t know what is.

