Rihanna Sports Gucci Sweatsuit, Singlehandedly Confirms ’90s Logo Trend Is Back

The biggest fashion trends of the ’90s have been in circulation for the last few seasons, and judging by the fall ’18 shows — take Fendi’s logo resurgence, for example — they are here to stay for at least a few more. Like Fendi, others have embraced society’s return to the logo craze including Gucci, one of the original must-haves for lavish displays of branding. Enter Rihanna into the mix, her latest Instagram post single-handedly confirming two things: logos are back in a big way and Gucci’s double Gs are still present-day cool.

🐉 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 28, 2018 at 1:12am PST

In a head-to-toe Gucci ensemble, the pop star was a walking emblem for the Italian luxury house. Posing “for the gram,” the Fenty Puma designer showed off a printed brown sweatsuit covered in the brand’s popular interlocking G’s, save a red, white and blue color-blocked panel in the front. She drove the idea home with a matching mini bag sporting the signature GG motif.

As for jewelry, the “Wild Thoughts” singer opted for a pair of green, amphibious earrings that matched the gator emoji in her caption. For shoes, a pair of leather knot sandals from the label completed the look.

While the green style that Rihanna chose is hard to find, there are several other options of Gucci’s Allie sandals readily available. Two floral printed options can be purchased from matchesfashion.com, just in time for spring. Shop now via the link below.