Reef x Corona’s New Sandal Collab Lets You Pop Open a Cold One

In the summer, few things are better than cracking open a cold one while feeling the sand between your toes.

That’s exactly what Reef and Corona had in mind when they partnered up on a new collaboration. The casual footwear company and popular Mexican beer brand launched a capsule of seven products for both men and women that highlight the former’s signature styles as well as prints of the beach, sand and — of course — Coronas.

Reef x Corona CREDIT: Courtesy

The capsule, which launched yesterday, features three men’s sandals in Reef’s Fanning, HT Prints and Draftsmen iterations, as well as two women’s sandals, both in its bestselling Stargazer design.

The standout accessory? Reef’s signature bottle opener that’s affixed to the bottom of each sandal, which retail starting at $35. The collection is available on Reef.com and select surf shops, and it also includes surf-ready board shorts and a snapback mesh hat.

Reef x Corona men's sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy

“The collaboration between Reef and Corona was a no-brainer — both represent that stress-free, beach state of mind,” said Eric Gigler, Reef’s head of collaboration. “We’re excited for Reef and Corona fans to slip on a pair of our sandals, crack open a Corona and bring those beach vibes to life.”

Corona’s VP of marketing added, “Nothing says summer quite like an ice-cold Corona with a slice of lime and a pair of flip-flops.”

CREDIT: Courtesy

Reef x Corona men's sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy

