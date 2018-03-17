Olivia Culpo Embraces Soft-Hard Style in a See-Through Dress & Disco Heels at Nine West’s 40th Anniversary Party

It was a blast from the past when Olivia Culpo celebrated Nine West’s 40th anniversary on Thursday with a throwback party in Los Angeles.

Retro tunes played at Hollywood spot Davey Wayne’s — a ’70s-themed bar — as Culpo feted guests and fans of the label’s anniversary 11-piece capsule collection.

Olivia Culpo Courtesy

Olivia Culpo wears Nine West’s Accolia sandals. Courtesy

The hostess looked chic in a soft-hard outfit that included a delicate see-through mesh cover-up dress with pearl detail over a white bra top. She completed the ensemble with a denim jacket adorned with large pearl embellishments on the back, and a black leather belt that had grommets.

Of course, a disco party needs a vintage-inspired shoe. Culpo enjoyed the revelry in sandals from Nine West’s archives that span the brand’s designs from the ’70s through today.

Olivia Culpo Courtesy

The former Miss Universe was steady on her feet — including when she clobbered a piñata (filled with tequila mini bottles) — in Nine West’s Accolia sandal, inspired by the disco era. The shoes are designed with black leather and crisscross straps at the toe that intertwine with a slingback strap. Featuring a 3.5-inch heel, they retail for $119 on the label’s website.

Nine West celebrates its 40th anniversary capsule collection. Courtesy

Some of the other styles in the anniversary collection pay tribute to the silhouettes that defined the decades, including architectural pumps that nod the ’80s, and wedges that were trending in the ’90s.

The full collection is available on Ninewest.com.