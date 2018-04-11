Olivia Culpo Bares a Bunch of Skin in Completely See-Through Dress and Strappy Sandals

Olivia Culpo held nothing back last night at the Calzedonia Summer Swim show in Verona, Italy. Though there’s nothing revolutionary about an all-black ensemble for a special occasion, the star’s sizzling black dress went well beyond the average look.

In fact, the model was so proud of it that she shared multiple posts on Instagram. Culpo donned a completely see-through sparkly cover-up with a matching black swimsuit set underneath that made for the ultimate Kira Kira sparkly filter moment.

For the rest of her look, Culpo pumped things up with fierce Gianvito Rossi black sandals. The shoes retail for $820, and with that kind of quality, there was no doubt they would immediately elevate her dress. Her footwear choice also kept the shine going with a patent leather and multistrap design. It’s safe to say the Italian-made 4-inch pumps are a staple for those upcoming warm-weather nights out this spring and summer season.

Coachella is only a few days away, and as a veteran of the Palm Springs-based event, Culpo has quite a trek back to California from Italy. Hopefully she doesn’t lose these fabulous sandals along the way.

Want more?

Olivia Culpo Embraces Soft-Hard Style in a See-Through Dress & Disco Heels at Nine West’s 40th Anniversary Party

Olivia Culpo Goes Boxing In a Sensual Campaign With Killer Spike-Heeled Boots