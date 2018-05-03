Mariah Carey Rocks Sky-High Heels to Disneyland for Twins’ Birthday With Her Boyfriend & Ex-Husband

Mariah Carey planned a special birthday celebration for her twins Moroccan and Monroe on Monday afternoon. They turned 7 years old, so the powerhouse singer decided to take her two kids on a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

Carey’s boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ex-husband Nick Cannon also joined the party. However, the icing on the cake was that Carey decided to rock a pair of black sky-high platform sandals to the amusement park. Scroll through and you’ll see her effortlessly walking through the theme park.

The “We Belong Together” singer had on a Mickey Mouse top and jeans teamed with monster open-toed platforms similar to the Chinese Laundry pair below.

The way she gracefully does physical activities in high heels is impressive, and it’s no surprise because she has a history of doing many things in stilettos, including bowling and working out. With summer right around the corner, it’ll be interesting to see if she switches to sneakers for a vacation with the twins.

