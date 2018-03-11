Maria Menounos Dons Nude Look & Your New Go-to Sandal for Spring at Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Shower

According to Maria Menounos’ most recent Instagram post, Khloé Kardashian’s baby shower invite outlined a dress code of nudes and pinks. And while the TV host claims she didn’t realize this detail until the night before, she was able to conjure up an outfit with some fabulous pieces from her wardrobe.

The 39-year-old newlywed chose a vintage-inspired design from NYC-based label LoveShackFancy created by Rebecca Hessel Cohen for the occasion. Coming in a blush-nude colorway, the plunging satiny gown featured a thigh-high slit that showed off coordinating strappy sandals.

The former “E! News” correspondent’s neutral-toned shoe style is courtesy of Brazil-based Schutz and retails for less than $200. The Alexandre Birman-designed Enida sandal, priced at $170 on Revolve.com (shop below), boats a suede “lightwood” upper and an approximately 4-inch block heel.

During the shower — which was reportedly sponsored by Amazon Baby Registry at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles — Menounos managed to snap a selfie with Kardashian, who is expecting her first child, a girl, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and new mom Kylie Jenner.

Showing off gold earrings and a sleek high ponytail in between the two ultrafamous sisters, Menounos wrote underneath the shot, “We are all so happy for you Khloe!!:)”

Cop the style, which will go with everything this spring.

