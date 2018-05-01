Lucy Liu Shows Off Legs in Chic Minidress & Affordable Aldo Heels for TV Appearance

Lucy Liu was in spring mode yesterday during her appearance on “CBS This Morning.” The actress stepped out in a white jacket and dress combo that’s perfect for the season’s breezy temperatures in New York.

The “Kill Bill” actress ditched tights and showed off her legs with $80 black sandals from Aldo. The thin-strapped shoe complemented her cream look, which featured elegant black detailing.

At a little over 5 feet, her shoes also gave her a boost in height with its 1-inch platform and 5-inch stiletto heel. It’s a versatile closet staple that highlights the leg, flattering not only petite figures, but all body types. They can also be dressed up or down depending on the spring adventure.

On top of bringing major style inspiration to television, Liu chatted about her CBS crime drama “Elementary” ahead of the show’s sixth season premiere — in which she stars Dr. Joan Watson, partner to Sherlock Holmes. “I think the development of this character has been much more of a progression,” she said. “She was sort of a companion and she became more of a witness than someone who I’ve played before [who] was very decisive and aggressive and colorful.”

