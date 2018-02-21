Lea Michele’s Refreshing Sandal Choice Will Make You Rethink Snakeskin

Lea Michele will have you counting down to the first day of spring with her latest look. Last night, the actress attended the CFDA Variety and WWD Runway to Red Carpet event in L.A. donning a refreshing floral look.

The former “Glee” star wore a flowing pastel Zuhair Murad floor-length gown featuring a plunging cutout neckline. Michele’s ensemble complemented her wavy locks, glowing makeup, and off-white manicure, which were a breath of fresh air on the carpet.

Lea Michele attends the CFDA<em> Variety</em> and WWD Runway to Red Carpet event in L.A. Rex Shutterstock

She went in a different direction with her shoes, though. Michele went with the popular Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals, but instead of slipping on the standard nude pair, she took things to a new level with the snakeskin version of the shoe. With so many of our favorite stars mostly rocking neutral hues, her animal print took us by surprise, but in a good way.

The thing is, the design of the 4-inch-heels is such that the snakeskin isn’t overwhelming. At a first glance, we bet you’d probably think the stiletto pumps were gray unless you got a closeup of them.

If you want to add a new print to your repertoire without going overboard, consider taking some style inspiration from Michele. Get a closer look at the pair below and see if you’re up for it.

Buy: Stuart Weitzman The 105 Nudist Traditional Sandal $498 buy it

