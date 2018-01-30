Lady Gaga Pulls Off Tights and Sandals in the Wildest, Most High-Fashion Way

After dominating the Grammys with her looks and a stunning performance this year, Lady Gaga is back at it with an unbelievable follow-up fashion statement that will completely blow you away. The music and style icon caught everyone’s attention while leaving her hotel last night in New York, as she wore the wildest head-to-toe Versace outfit from the brand’s spring ’18 collection.

Gaga donned a multicolored minidress that looked like an elaborate work of art, pairing it with printed tights that perfectly matched the rest of the look. And at first glance, it looks like her leggings blend right in with her shoes, but upon closer inspection, they’re actually separate.

Lady Gaga steps out in a multi-colored Versace outfit in New York. Splash News

For a similar (though maybe a little toned down) version, reach for printed three- or four-inch stilettos and throw on coordinating opaque tights to match. The result? A cool, leg-lengthening effect. Unfortunately, Gaga’s exact sandal is not available online yet, but there are similar styles in different prints. Take a closer look at the blue and gold starfish-print one, below.

