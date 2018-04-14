Did Katy Perry Just Bring Us Scented Jelly Sandals?

Katy Perry may have come up with an ingenious way to keep feet smelling fresh during the summer heat: scented shoes.

Perry’s eponymous footwear line updated the ’90s favorite jelly sandal for this summer, creating a style called “Geli.” The original jelly sandal got a tutti frutti makeover, and its new twist features fruit-shaped detailing at the toe and a fruity smelling footbed.

Coming from Perry, a scented sandal collection seemed inevitable. The “Swish Swish” singer’s footwear line is filled with kitschy styles and bold colors — and she is known for her whimsical performance style.

Perry often hits the stage in food-inspired ensembles (she sported a series of sugary looks in the “California Gurls” music video). The pop star has even taken the fruit theme to music’s highest stage, having sported a sparkly, fruit-bowl inspired costume at the 2009 Grammy Awards.

Katy Perry at the 2009 Grammys. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As for the sandals’ construction, they are made of PVC, with a supportive buckle around the ankle. They feature a flat heel, making the style wearable.

The shoes come in seven colorways/scents: peach, watermelon, orange, cherry, grape, strawberry and lime. They are available now on Katy Perry Collections’ website, selling for $49, and they’re also being sold at fast fashion retailer Forever 21.

Katy Perry Collections - The Geli CREDIT: Courtesy

