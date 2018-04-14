Check Out the New FN!

Did Katy Perry Just Bring Us Scented Jelly Sandals?

By Ella Chochrek
Katy Perry scented jelly sandals.
Katy Perry may have come up with an ingenious way to keep feet smelling fresh during the summer heat: scented shoes.

Perry’s eponymous footwear line updated the ’90s favorite jelly sandal for this summer, creating a style called “Geli.” The original jelly sandal got a tutti frutti makeover, and its new twist features fruit-shaped detailing at the toe and a fruity smelling footbed.

Coming from Perry, a scented sandal collection seemed inevitable. The “Swish Swish” singer’s footwear line is filled with kitschy styles and bold colors — and she is known for her whimsical performance style.

Perry often hits the stage in food-inspired ensembles (she sported a series of sugary looks in the “California Gurls” music video). The pop star has even taken the fruit theme to music’s highest stage, having sported a sparkly, fruit-bowl inspired costume at the 2009 Grammy Awards.

katy perry, fruit costume, 2009 grammy awards
Katy Perry at the 2009 Grammys.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As for the sandals’ construction, they are made of PVC, with a supportive buckle around the ankle. They feature a flat heel, making the style wearable.

The shoes come in seven colorways/scents: peach, watermelon, orange, cherry, grape, strawberry and lime. They are available now on Katy Perry Collections’ website, selling for $49, and they’re also being sold at fast fashion retailer Forever 21.

