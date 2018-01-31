Jenna Dewan Tatum Embraces the Bra Trend and 5-Inch Heels

Jenna Dewan Tatum showed off her dancer figure in the trendiest look in honor of the “World of Dance” Season 2 premiere last night in L.A. alongside Jennifer Lopez. The star took on the popular bra trend with a black bralet and an edgy high-slit skirt by David Koma to match.

For subtle elegance, the star opted for Giuseppe Zanotti patent heeled sandals. Tatum’s five-inch heels have an eye-catching three-strap design with a zip-up back. She added some color to the outfit through her pedicure, which shined bright next to the simple open-toe design. Her shoes boast a steep price tag of $623, but it’s the quality leather and the brand’s signature silhouette that make them worth it. Plus, they’re an easy way to dress up any party dress or night-out attire. Shop her Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals, below.

Jenna Dewan Tatum attends the ‘World of Dance’ TV show premiere. Rex Shutterstock

In case you missed it, Tatum will be the host and a mentor on the show, so there’s no doubt she’ll have plenty of other incredible looks in the works. J.Lo, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough are the judges on the show, which we means there will be no shortage of male style inspiration as well.

