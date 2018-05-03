Jenna Dewan’s See-Through Red Sandals Are an Optical Illusion

Jenna Dewan and Jennifer Lopez are the dream team for their popular TV series “World of Dance.” The host and judge have been doing an incredible job promoting the new season of their show, but yesterday, Tatum stole the show as she arrived on the red carpet in a captivating cherry red look.

She appeared at NBCUniversal’s press day event donning a flattering mid-length sleeveless red dress and a pair of matching sandals that had the crowd doing a double take. Initially, they may seem like ordinary sandals, but her footwear features a see-through strap that almost makes half the shoe look invisible.

Jenna Dewan, host of the NBC television series "World of Dance," poses during the 2018 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day, in Universal City, Calif 2018 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day, Universal City, USA - 02 May 2018 CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

It’s almost as if Dewan is walking around with only one strap supporting her up. Steve Madden makes a pair in a comparable design, but instead of one strap being completely clear, everything except the sole is transparent. The added bonus is that the shoes only cost $99.95 online.

Dewan’s kicks are the ultimate welcome to spring and can be a fresh way to mix up any outfit this season. Fingers crossed the star has similar heels in store for the upcoming episodes of “World of Dance.” Luckily, the wait won’t be much longer as the official premiere is set for May 29. Mark those calendars!

