Satisfy Your Inner Child With These Cool & Updated Jelly Sandals for Spring

I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly — jelly shoes, of course. Spring is right around the corner, and it’s time to bring out those translucent, plastic jellies to satisfy your inner ’80s and ’90s child.

The retro shoes, known for their color pop and shimmering appeal, have received a modern-day treatment. The original sandals that bring out a sense of nostalgia are still available to purchase, but companies are also elevating the jelly design.

From practical wedges sandal to whimsical spring silhouettes, here are new jelly shoes available to buy now.

1. Jack Rogers Sparkle Georgica Jelly Sandals

Jack Rogers classic sandals got an update for spring with sparkling pink PVC.





2. Salvatore Ferragamo Bermuda Cut-Out Jelly Wedges

Still traditional at heart, but looking to stay on trend? Head to the office in these reserved wedge sandals that received a jelly update.





3. Katy Perry Geli Sandals

Spring turns to summer with these Katy Perry jelly sandals detailed with a strawberry embellishment. The pop singer’s brand also offers the same shoe featuring purple grapes and sliced lime.





4. Kate Spade New York Farrah Thong Sandals

These Kate Spade thong sandals are the classic spring silhouette, but with a twist. With a rubber upper and sole, these T-straps offer dimension with blossom embellishments.





5. Givenchy Chain-Link Jelly Sandals

Looking to keep your edge? These Givenchy jellies give you best of both retro and modern worlds with the double chain-link straps and jelly material.





