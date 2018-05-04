6 Women’s Huarache Sandal Styles to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo — Starting at $34

May 5th marks Cinco de Mayo, an annual celebration that commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Pueblo in 1862. However, the day has also come to celebrate Mexican-American culture. While celebrations typically focus on Mexican food and drink, there’s also an opportunity to celebrate the country’s fashion, most notably its iconic huarache sandal.

Originally a peasant look, these woven leather styles were adopted by hippies in the ’60s. While they have maintained their original woven design, today they can be found in a range of styles from simple slides to dressed-up versions on wedges and platforms. They all maintain an artisanal vibe, done in burnished leathers with a soft hand.

Here, FN has curated a wardrobe huarache styles that work for weekend and work wear.

1. Women’s Frye Brea Huarache Slip-on

A modern take on the huarache picks up a comfortable thick rubber outsole and molded leather footbed.

2. Comfortiva Fairfax

An update of the classic huarache is set on a comfortable wedge bottom, then dressed up for office wear with laser cutouts on the sides.

3. Billabong Tread Lightly

Slide into summer in a sandal version that elevates the artisanal design in rose gold.

4. Earth Bonfire

This comfort version adds a back zipper for easy access, then cushions the footbed for all day wear.

5. Chaco Fallon

An outdoor-inspired version features a suede footbed for underfoot comfort and buckled instep strap for a customized fit.

6. Volatile Prolific

Stand tall in a platform wedge sandal with adjustable back strap and gently padded footbed.

