Heidi Klum Twirls Around in 5-Inch Metallic Heels Without Falling

Heidi Klum stole the show at the “America’s Got Talent” series kickoff event in L.A. yesterday. The supermodel was completely in control of the red carpet as she twirled around in an eye-catching all-metallic ensemble.

Beyond the glitter and sparkle, what really grabbed our attention was that she was gracefully moving around in — wait for it — 5-inch heels. Considering her legendary modeling career, this shouldn’t come as a surprise, but it’s still impressive to see.

Heidi Klum twirls around on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Heidi Klum at the “America’s Got Talent” TV series kickoff. Rex Shutterstock

The pumps that made her moves possible were Giuseppe Zanotti sandals with crystal-embellished straps. Klum’s shoes only had a slight .25-inch platform, proving how much more comfortable they are since she was able to dance around with little support.

If you’re looking for standout heels that will get you through a long night out, perhaps it’s time to consider this designer option.

Sadly the star’s metallic pair is no longer available on the brand’s website, but you can still snag alternatives like the rose gold and gold for $950. Regardless of the steep price tag, there’s no doubt the item won’t be around forever, so scroll through below and check out online before they’re gone.

One thing’s for sure, Klum kicked off “AGT” in the best way, and fingers crossed there are more twirlworthy shoes to come.

Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Sparkle Sandals $950

