Halle Berry Turns Heads In Sizzling Metallic Cocktail Dress & Matching Party Heels at Pre-Oscar Dinner

The 90th Academy Awards are scheduled for this Sunday, but Halle Berry is already getting a head start on the celebration. Last night, she made an appearance at the 2018 Icon Mann pre-Oscar dinner in L.A. wearing an unforgettable look that undoubtedly turned heads.

She opted for a glistening metallic mini dress, which she wore with an eye-catching pair of Jimmy Choo sandals that complemented her outfit perfectly. The actress took standing out on the red carpet to a new level and we haven’t even gotten to the actual awards show yet. We wonder if things are only going to get sparklier on the big night, but at least we won’t have to wait long to find out.

Halle Berry at the Icon Mann pre-Oscar dinner in L.A. Rex Shutterstock

Until then, we can’t help but continue admiring her Kira Kira-worthy ensemble. While the shoes are currently sold-out at most online retailers, you can take a chance and bid for one on eBay. The 4-inch heels aren’t too high and look fairly comfortable. Plus, the tight ankle strap makes sure they’ll stay on your feet for hours if you decide to wear them during a long night out.

Halle Berry Rex Shutterstock

If you’re looking for party shoes for an upcoming spring wedding, these are a quality designer option. Considering how photogenic and striking they are, we guarantee you’ll get a ton of compliments on them, too. You can’t beat that.

Buy: Jimmy Choo Minny Sandals $344.99 buy it

