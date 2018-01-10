8 Resort Flip-Flops & Sandals Inspired by the 2018 Color of the Year

Get ready for some purple passion.

According to Pantone, its rich purple shade Ultra Violet is going to be the color of 2018. Why? As the company explains it, the shade “communicates originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking that points us toward the future.” And at a time with Elon Musk is testing Mars missions and driverless cars are really a thing, they might not be wrong.

For those of us who are still earthbound, though, there’s no better way to incorporate the trend than with the latest resort footwear.

Below are eight purple flip-flops and sandals that will put you on the cutting edge of fashion — and possibly reveal the mysteries of the cosmos.

1. Malvados Lux flip-flops

This classic thong style from the new California-based brand Malvados comes with metallic straps in a color called Jazzberry.

2. Havaianas You Metallic sandals

Health-food lovers will be drawn to this style, which is offered in a color called Açai.

3. Hari Mari Dunes flip-flops

Hari Mari went with a gray-and purple scheme on this flip-flop, which features the brand’s signature cushioned toe post.

4. Tidal New York Island flip-flops

Aside from the playful illustrations, this style is notable because it is made in America, in Tidal’s factory just outside New York City.

5. Ipanema Wave Essence flip-flops

Ipanema pumped up the look of a classic thong with an allover wave pattern and subtle metallic sheen.

6. Chaco Women’s ZX/2 Classic sandal

For the sporty customer, there’s Chaco’s popular ZX/2 sandal, which is currently marked down from $105 to $73.

7. Tkees Solid flip-flops

Tkees’ leather flips come in a staggering array of colors, but we favor this deep purple shade, called No. 18.

8. OluKai Ohana flip-flop

This look from OluKai features a molded EVA footbed that offers extra comfort and stability.