Eva Longoria Shows Off Baby Bump in Skintight White Dress and G String Sandals With a Hot Pink Pedi

On Tuesday, Eva Longoria made an appearance on “Extra” in Los Angeles alongside host Mario Lopez. Naturally, the pregnant actress did so in style donning a spot-on maternity look chic moms will want to copy.

She wore a tight bodycon white dress with a matching cover-up that beautifully flattered her curves and baby bump. To complement her refreshing spring look, Longoria elevated her ensemble with subtle silver accessories that made a big statement.

Pregnant Eva Longoria displays her baby bump on 'Extra TV' at Universal Studios in Hollywood. CREDIT: Splash News

She had on a metallic chain necklace and Gianvito Rossi 4-inch G-string sandals that showed off her hot pink pedi. Longoria’s Italian-made footwear not only glistens, but also elongates her petite 5 foot 2 frame with its leg-lengthening stiletto heel and clear PVC straps. The luxury shoes retail for $845.

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, and though Longoria hasn’t given birth yet, it’s never too early to celebrate the mom-to-be, so stay tuned to see what glamorous outfit she breaks out for the occasion. Whether she goes with heeled sandals or simple sneakers, there’s no doubt she’ll look incredible. In the meantime, go ahead and scroll through to admire the elegance of Longoria’s luxury designer sandals.

Want more?

Pregnant Eva Longoria Accepts Hollywood Star in See-Through Little Black Dress and Matching Sandals

Eva Longoria Used This Flirty Styling Trick to Give Her Petite Frame a Boost in Height