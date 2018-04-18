Pregnant Eva Longoria Accepts Hollywood Star in See-Through Little Black Dress and Matching Sandals

Monday was a big day for actress Eva Longoria as she was officially awarded the coveted star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in L.A. For the special occasion, she opted for a chic all-black look that stole the show.

Longoria slipped on a see-through little black dress that featured a unique and intricate lace design. To let the look take charge of the red carpet, she went with a simple pair of black sandals that perfectly topped the outfit off. The shoe’s sleek silhouette also flattered her 5-feet and 2-inch figure and allowed her legs to appear longer than they are — so petite women, make note of this style hack.

Eva Longoria honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

What makes things even better is that copying what she wore will be a breeze as a good black sandal is pretty easy to find. Steve Madden makes a similar affordable option for only $79.95, and it’s safe to say, there’s no beating that.

At this point, it’s no secret how pregnant Longoria is, so fingers crossed she opts for more relaxing footwear next time around. Plus, who says celebrities can’t go for sneakers on the carpet? If Millie Bobby Brown could do it earlier this year at the SAG Awards, then maybe it’s time for other stars to follow her lead.

