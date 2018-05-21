Check Out the New FN!

Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Nude-on-Nude Look With Affordable Summer Sandals

By Allie Fasanella
Emily Ratajkowski was spotted during a night out in the Big Apple.
CREDIT: Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski is taking summer in the Big Apple by storm. Today, the model-turned-actress was spotted out and about in New York City wearing a sensual nude look complete with affordable shoes.

Ratajkowski, nicknamed EmRata, took to Instagram to show off a paparazzi snap of her ensemble for the day, featuring a curve-hugging neutral-toned spaghetti strap dress paired with matching Nine West sandals retailing at a reasonable $119.95.

The 40th Anniversary capsule collection sandal boasts a square toe, light golden leather, three skinny straps with an ankle buckle fastening and a 4-inch heel. The style also comes in lavender, black and silver.

The 26-year-old “I Feel Pretty” actress further accessorized by adding a nearly $3,000 straw and leather Cahier bag by Prada, a chunky gold watch, oval sunglasses and oversized hoop earrings.

Seemingly a fan of nude footwear, the newlywed cover girl was recently seen sporting beige leather Dorateymur ankle booties on her way to an “SNL” after-party with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Similarly, Ratajkowski donned barely-there golden Jimmy Choo sandals at the 2018 Met Gala.

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard at the SNL after party.
CREDIT: Splash News

Shop EmRata’s sultry sandals below to get the look for yourself.

 

 

nine west Gabelle 40th Anniversary Capsule Collection Sandal

Buy: Nine West Gabelle Sandal $119.95
Buy it

 

