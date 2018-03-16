Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off California-Cool Style in Fluffy Birkenstocks & Midriff-Baring Look

Emily Ratajkowski knows how to do winter in style.

The model-slash-actress appeared effortlessly California-cool as she arrived last night at the Los Angeles International Airport, where she was spotted looking casual-chic per usual — this time, pairing her outfit with lambswool-lined Birkenstocks that are perfect for the prolonged chilly weather.

Wearing the classic tan suede leather Arizona Birkenstocks, the 26-year-old DKNY ambassador expertly pulled off a look for all seasons. Retailing at just under $150, the chic and soft style popped against the “Gone Girl” actress’ low-slung khaki cargo pants — despite their being in the same color family. She completed the ensemble with a Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Trucker denim jacket over an ultra-cropped gray tee, which highlighted her taught, tanned tummy.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a Levi’s denim jacket. Rex Shutterstock

Ratajkowski further accessorized her laid-back look with two intricately layered gold necklaces, hoop earrings, a watch and tinted sunglasses.

Emily Ratajkowski at LAX. Rex Shutterstock

This is hardly the first time EmRata has made a statement with her footwear. The “I Feel Pretty” actress is known for embracing the trend of bright red boots as well as shoes in a unexpected textures and even geometric heels.

Ratajkowski has also become a street style star in her own right, from the $200 Zara suit she donned for her wedding at City Hall less than a month ago to her most recent midriff-baring look at LAX.

Shop the cozy style for yourself.

