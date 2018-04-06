Dr. Scholl’s Updated Carrie Bradshaw’s Favorite Sandal With Urban Outfitters

Dr. Scholl's and Urban Outfitters take on the Original Sandal.

The doctor can see you now — at Urban Outfiitters, that is.

Iconic comfort footwear brand Dr. Scholl’s is rolling out its latest collaboration, this time with specialty retailer Urban Outfitters. The two have partnered on an update of Dr. Scholl’s Original Sandal, set to launch on Thursday.

Available both online and at the retailers’ brick-and-mortar stores, the exclusive styles combine modern and edgy prints and materials to update the retro sandal. The Original wood footbed style is now paired with a modern jelly strap and coordinating pops of color on the outsole. It retails for $78 on Urbanoutfitters.com. There’s also the OG Poolslide that pairs a printed neoprene buckle strap upper with a contoured footbed, and retails for $40.

Dr. Scholl's OG Poolside sandal for Urban Outfitters. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

While this is the first time Dr. Scholl’s has partnered with Urban Outfitters, prior collaborations have included J. Crew, Anthropolgie and Athleta.

The footwear takes its inspiration from Dr. Scholl, an inventor and entrepreneur who created products for foot comfort. He was best known for a simple wood sandal with a brightly colored strap, launched in the ’60s. In fact, for any fans of “Sex and the City,” Carrie Bradshaw embraced the iconic sandal, instantly turning it into a fave among fashionistas.

So whether you wore these sandals in the ’60s, or just discovering them now, they continue to deliver when it comes to comfort and wellness.

