Chrissy Teigen Shows Baby Bump in Skintight Dress and 4-Inch Heels

Chrissy Teigen is on her way to becoming a mother of two, and she’s really starting to show. On Sunday, the star went to visit husband John Legend with her daughter, Luna, while he was filming on-set in L.A.

During their sweet family reunion, she embraced her baby bump in a skintight nude bodycon dress that she layered underneath a velvet cardigan. The rest of her glamorous maternity look consisted of complementing 4-inch Alexander Wang heeled sandals along with mirrored aviator sunglasses. It’s the ultimate balance of casual and elegant, proving how much of a closet staple her heels can be.

Unfortunately, we spotted only the black version online; Teigen’s nude color has sold out. The good thing is, they’re both neutral, so you should still be able to wear the outfit you had in mind with pumps below. They may be a little pricey at $475, but the high-quality leather and sleek design will be worth it.

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, but we recommend ordering the shoes ASAP and slipping them on for a late celebration this weekend. Your sense of style and significant other will thank you. Scroll ahead for a closeup and purchase link.

