Britney Spears’ Feet Slips Out of Her Sandals, But She Keeps on Walking Anyway

Britney Spears has seen a ton of red carpets in her day, which means she can gracefully get through them no matter what. On Sunday, the pop icon attended the 2018 Hollywood Beauty Awards in L.A. where she had a minor wardrobe malfunction that she played off beautifully.

She wore a sheer silver crystal and glitter-embellished mini dress along with a matching pair of eye-catching Giuseppe Zanotti heeled sandals. The nearly 5-inch pumps wrapped around her leg through three glistening straps that clung onto the middle part of her feet and ankles. Her problem was that she was having a difficult time getting the front part of the shoe to stay on as it appears they’re too narrow and her toes don’t fit properly.

Britney Spears wears ill-fitting shoes to the Hollywood Beauty Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Britney Spears’ sandals. Rex Shutterstock

This is a common problem, especially if your feet start to swell from wearing heels for too long. Instead of walking it off like Spears did — which only makes sense if you have a backup pair — it’s important to walk around a few times to break in the heels if you’re looking to wear shoes like these for long periods of time. When you’re picking out sandals, you also shouldn’t settle for shoes that are too narrow or small if you have wider feet.

Comfort and fit are basic requirements when it comes to footwear, so no matter how good the shoes look, learn from Spears when it comes to your future formal events.

